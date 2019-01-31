“Storm Fury on the Plains” coming back to Great Bend

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Wichita have partnered with local Emergency Management offices and will be presenting information that will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season.

Chance Hayes, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist, will make a pair of presentations in Great Bend this March. Hayes noted staying safe is all about reading the clouds.

The staff will provide an in-depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different storms, features that help a person recognize a storm’s potential severity, and how to report hazardous weather.

The presentations in Great Bend will be March 7 at the Crest Theater at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The “Storm Fury on the Plains” presentation will also be made at Russell’s Dream Theater March 26 at 6:30 p.m. and Ellsworth High School Auditorium on March 27 at 6:30 p.m.

The presentations typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has interest in weather. There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter.