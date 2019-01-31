Police attempt to identify man in connection with Kan. bank robbery

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery and are working to identify an individual who may have details on the crime.

Just before 4p.m. Tuesday, police responded to United Bank and Trust in the 2000 Block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard after report of the bank robbery.

On Thursday, the Riley County Police Department released a photo of someone who may have information on the robbery. If anyone recognizes this person they should contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112