Police: 2 Kansas men jailed after 2 reports of carjacking

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two reports of carjacking and have suspects in custody.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 1100 SE Gilmore Avenue in Topeka after report of an aggravated robbery to an individual car-jacking, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Two black males approached the victim and pointed handgun at her forcing her out of and took her vehicle.

At approximately 7:21 pm, another individual called police to report that they were also the victim of an aggravated robbery at 6th and SE Golden. The victim advised that as she was leaving the Family Dollar store on SE 6th and was approached by a black male armed with a handgun. The subject demanded her vehicle keys. Victim dropped the keys on the ground and ran back into the store. The suspect was last seen driving off in her vehicle northbound on SE Golden.

Officers responding to the second aggravated robbery saw the second victim’s vehicle and tried to turn around to stop it. The driver took off at a high rate of speed and was able to elude the officers before they could turn around.

The officers eventually locate the vehicle abandoned in an alley in in the 400 block of NE Freeman.

Officers were able to set up a perimeter and apprehended two individuals fitting the suspect’s description. After questioning, police arrested 19-year-old Chauncey E. Lyles and 22-year-old Mathdaniel Squirrel both of Topeka.

Squirrel is being held on requested charges of Aggravated Robbery and Felony Fleeing and Eluding. Lyles is being held on requested charges of Aggravated Robbery, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Possession Of stolen property and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

This is the 11th case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.