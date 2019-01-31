Panthers roll past Liberal 72-6

The Great Bend Panthers made the long trip to Liberal worth it Thursday as the Panthers dominated the Redskins 72-6 in Western Athletic Conference Wrestling action.

The Panthers head to Goddard Saturday for the Goddard High School duals.

Great Bend (GRBE) 72.0 Liberal (LIBE) 6.0

106: Wyatt Weber (GRBE) over Damien Duran (LIBE) (Fall 0:50)

113: John Szot (GRBE) over Irving Mendez (LIBE) (Fall 1:09)

120: Avery Wolf (GRBE) over (LIBE) (For.)

126: Carsyn Schooler (GRBE) over Cristobal Sanchez (LIBE) (Fall 1:53)

132: Jeffrey Spragis (GRBE) over Aldo Hernandez (LIBE) (Fall 1:28)

138: George Weber (GRBE) over (LIBE) (For.)

145: Gage Fritz (GRBE) over (LIBE) (For.)

152: Alex Randolph (GRBE) over Carlos Mora (LIBE) (Dec 6-2)

160: Easton Zapien (LIBE) over Owen Ridgeway (GRBE) (Fall 5:28)

170: Scott Heilman (GRBE) over Isaias Crus (LIBE) (Fall 2:22)

182: Eli Witte (GRBE) over Francisco Gomez (LIBE) (Fall 1:47)

195: Andrew Wettengel (GRBE) over (LIBE) (For.)

220: Ever Chavez (GRBE) over Jaime Arenivas (LIBE) (Dec 5-4)

285: Kevin Miramontes (GRBE) over Zeth Mansell (LIBE) (Fall 5:56)