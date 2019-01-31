Panther Bowlers dominate Dodge City

The Great Bend Panther Boys and Girls Bowling teams traveled to Dodge City Thursday and both came home with team victories.

The Panther Boys beat Dodge 10-1. Jordan Black led the way with a 684 series while Bryce Moore posted at 643 and A.J. Roberts rolled a 612.

Paige Wagner led the Panther Girls wtih a 531 series as Great Bend beat Dodge 8-3. Camryn Lenz followed that up with a 481 while Sarah Melhhaff rolled a 473.

In JV action, the Panther Boys defeated Dodge 9-2 while the Girls routed the Red Demons 11-0.