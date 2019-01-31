Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Panther Bowlers dominate Dodge City

by

The Great Bend Panther Boys and Girls Bowling teams traveled to Dodge City Thursday and both came home with team victories.

The Panther Boys beat Dodge 10-1. Jordan Black led the way with a 684 series while Bryce Moore posted at 643 and A.J. Roberts rolled a 612.

Front Row (L-R)
AJ Roberts -3rd Varsity, Jordan Black -1st Varsity, Bryce Moore – 2nd Varsity
Emma Mayhill – 1st JV, Nichole Griffin – 2nd JV, Jenna Dean 3rd JV
Back Row (L-R)
Christian Mason – 3rd JV, Evan Shell – 2nd JV, Dalton Dicks -1st JV
Paige Wagner – 1st Varsity, Sarah Mehlhaff 3rd Varsity

Paige Wagner led the Panther Girls wtih a 531 series as Great Bend beat Dodge 8-3. Camryn Lenz followed that up with a 481 while Sarah Melhhaff rolled a 473.

In JV action, the Panther Boys defeated Dodge 9-2 while the Girls routed the Red Demons 11-0.