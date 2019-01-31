No. 22 Barton Wrestling pins short night on Colby

bartonsports.com – The No. 22 ranked Barton Community College wrestling team racked up four pins Wednesday night to roll up a 42-8 win at Colby Community College.

Barton improves to 2-1 in conference season and 5-3 in duals overall, outscoring opponents 220-144 in the eight matches. The Cougars’ next action comes with four matches over this weekend in the Conference Duals hosted by Pratt Community College. On Saturday, Barton will take on Cowley College at 4:30 p.m. with a match break before winding up the evening with at 7:30 p.m. match against 14th ranked Labette. The Cougars will have the early 10:00 a.m. on Sunday against 11th ranked Pratt then wrap up the weekend with a 1:00 p.m. tangle with Neosho County.

Wrestling a team of mostly backups against a depleted Colby squad, Barton earned four falls in the five matches competed. Getting the pins were Johnney Perez (133), Juan Centeno (141), Tre Kline (157), and Kendell Johnson (197)

The teams had two weight class on the night, the 125 and 149, with 8th ranked Gage Gomez (174), Joey Ewalt (184), and Jacob Robles (285) each received forfeit victories. Barton’s lone loss came in the 165 division when Gable Howerton’s match lead was quickly turned into a loss getting caught and pinned by the Trojan’s Dino Blades.