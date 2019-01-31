Kan. sex offender sentenced for sex assault of 3 small children

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Kansas man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting three children.

On Tuesday, a Sedgwick County District Judge sentenced Anthony Kramer, 35, Wichita, to 618 months to life in prison, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney.

In October, Kramer pled guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Two boys and a girl ranging in age from one to six years of age, were assaulted over two days in August of 2017. Detectives from the Exploited and Missing Child Unit also discovered sexually explicit images of other children on Kramer’s cellphone dating back to April of 2016.

Before sentencing on Tuesday, the judge noted that Kramer was a registered sex offender at the time of the assaults.