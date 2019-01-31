Kan. man sentenced for sex assault on woman in her home

WICHITA – A Kansas man was sentenced to over 70-years in prison Wednesday for the rape of a 68-year-old woman in her home, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney.

On December 17th, Garon Spencer, 33, Haysville, was found guilty of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery.

Spencer attacked the woman in her home on November 10th, 2017. Detectives from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

During the sentencing Wednesday afternoon, Judge Brown noted Spencer’s criminal history which included a juvenile conviction of aggravated criminal sodomy, and adult charges of aggravated assault, criminal threat and misdemeanor sexual battery.