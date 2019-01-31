“JUULing” – what it is and how it is putting young people’s health at risk

Introduced in 2015, Juul electronic cigarettes have quickly skyrocketed in popularity among teens and college students across the United States and right here in Barton County. Educators and students report an alarming level of Juul use in middle and high schools, making this an urgent public health problem. According to Casey Rowland, Community Case Manager for Juvenile Services in the 20th Judicial District, a “jewel” is an e-cigarette that can be filled with tiny, refillable pods of liquid nicotine.

Casey Rowland Audio

Rowland says Juul appears to deliver nicotine more quickly, more effectively and at higher doses than other e-cigarettes, increasing users’ risk of addiction.

Casey Rowland Audio

Rowland adds that Juul sales have grown dramatically and now make up more than half the e-cigarette market. She says Juul is putting kids at risk of nicotine addiction and threatens to undermine decades of progress in reducing youth tobacco use.