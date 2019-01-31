Investigation underway: Kan. man killed when trailer backs over him

ROSE HILL, Kan. (AP) — Federal health inspectors are investigating after a 38-year-old Sedgwick County man died when a trailer backed over him.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Stephen Farmer, of Sedgwick County, died early Wednesday in Rose Hill.

Emergency crews found Farmer on the ground behind a truck, which had a flatbed trailer carrying a piece of loading equipment.

The sheriff’s office says a man driving the truck was turning around in a parking lot when the trailer hit Farmer. He fell and the right tires of the trailer ran over him. He died at the scene.

Detectives determined the death was an accident and no charges are being pursued.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent investigators to the scene.