GBRC – Valentine’s Day Entertaining Meals

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Entertaining Meals program on Wednesday, February 6th, at the Great Bend Recreation Center located at 1214 Stone Street. Join us over your lunch hour and enjoy beef lasagna, green salad, bread, dessert and beverage along with entertainment from the Great Bend Middle School Music in Motion group. The meal will begin at Noon and entertainment will be held from 12:15 to 12:45 pm followed by time to visit with your friends before you head back to work at 1:00 pm. Registration deadline is Friday, February 1st, with the entry fee set at $10.00.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC web site at www.greatbendrec.com . Online enrollment is now available on the website. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or any questions you may have.