Friday Weather

Friday
Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Patchy fog after 8pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.