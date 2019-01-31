Fire Chief: Another Kansas fire caused by careless discarding of ashes

RENO COUNTY — Authorities are reporting the third fire this week caused by careless discarding of ashes.

Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to 420 East Park Street in Hutchinson for a report of a structure fire, according to Fire Chief Steven Beer.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story residential home with heavy fire and smoke pushing from the attic of the structure.

Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack to keep the fire from spreading. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the area of origin; however, extensive, smoke and heat damage was noted throughout the attic area. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire was called into the dispatch center by an alert neighbor.

The Hutchinson Fire Department wants to remind the community that proper installation, venting, and clearances are required for wood burning devices.

This is the third fire in two days that was caused by wood embers or careless discarding of ashes. Fire crews will be canvassing the neighborhood with fire safety material.

The cause of the fire is being ruled as an improper vent pipe on a wood stove.

No injuries were reported, according to Beer.