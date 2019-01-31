St. John – DeWayne J. Mick, 70, passed away Jan. 31, 2019 at Stafford County Hospital, Stafford. He was born Sept. 29, 1948 at Winfield to Joseph and Irene (Denning) Mick. He married Jolene Stimatze Dec. 22, 1969 at Lyons. She survives.

DeWayne grew up in Ellinwood and moved to St. John from Byers in 1976. He was owner and operator of DeWayne’s Tank Service, Inc. DeWayne was of the Catholic faith and a member of the MACK Flying Club. He loved going fishing.

Survivors include, one son, DeWayne “Jay” Mick of Willard, Missouri; three brothers, Gary L. Mick and William H. Baker, Jr., both of Great Bend and Gregory R. Baker of Ellinwood; one grandson, Jay Allen Mick; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Mick and Irene Baker; and a sister, Verna (Baker) Collins.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Interment will be in the Neeland Cemetery, Macksville. Memorials are suggested to Rainbow Meadows Equine Rescue, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

