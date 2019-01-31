Cop Shop (1/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/30)
Structure Fire
At 1:05 p.m. a fire was reported at 612 Windmill Ln.
Fire
At 7:45 p.m. a fire was reported at SE 140 Avenue & SE 35 Road in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/30)
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:37 a.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway & Broadway.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:04 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:32 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Harrison Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 1:14 p.m. an officer arrested Angelica Mendez at 2400 10th Street.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 6:45 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1811 Main Street.