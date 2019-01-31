Cop Shop (1/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/30)

Structure Fire

At 1:05 p.m. a fire was reported at 612 Windmill Ln.

Fire

At 7:45 p.m. a fire was reported at SE 140 Avenue & SE 35 Road in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/30)

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:37 a.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway & Broadway.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:04 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:32 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Harrison Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:14 p.m. an officer arrested Angelica Mendez at 2400 10th Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 6:45 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1811 Main Street.