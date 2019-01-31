GREAT BEND – Chuck Carper, 69, passed away Jan. 29, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City. He was born June 21, 1949 at Palo Alto, Cal. to James Victor & Mildred (Beach) Carper. He married Geraldine Ruble Feb. 3, 1973 at Great Bend. She survives.

Having previously resided in LaCrosse, Dodge City and Garden City, Chuck has been a Great Bend resident since 2007. He was employed for many years in truck sales and service, having recently worked for Doonan Peterbilt of Great Bend. Chuck was an avid golfer and sports fan, played slow pitch softball and enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include, his wife, Geraldine “Gerri” Carper of the home; one son, Brett Carper and his wife Kari of Great Bend; one daughter, Jennifer Fischer and her husband Tom of Hudson; two sisters, Vicki Kerns and her husband Steve of Maize and Tammi Jo Sramek and her husband Joe of LaCrosse; three grandchildren, Braylee Carper, Brecklynn Carper and Braxton Fischer. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mildred Carper; and infant twin grandsons, Austin and Wyatt Fischer.

There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Great Bend, with Pastor Jay Beuoy and Pastor Don Paden presiding. Inurnment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse. Memorials are suggested to the FHSU Foundation to benefit the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

