Authorities confirm 4 deaths after fire in NE Kansas

OGDEN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead after a fire in a Kansas neighborhood.

The structure fire was first reported shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday in Ogden, about 10 miles southwest of Manhattan. Riley County Fire Chief Pat Collins says the state fire marshal is on scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Traffic is being diverted around the area.

No other details were immediately released, including the names of the victims. State and county fire officials didn’t immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press.

———-

RILEY COUNTY — Authorities closed the 200 Block of Riley Avenue early Thursday, according to the Riley County Police.

First responders are on the scene of a structure fire in Ogden.

‏

We will report additional details as they become available.