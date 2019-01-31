Alert neighbor helps police catch Kan. burglary suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 1:30 p.m. January 14, police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the 1200 block of south Water in Wichita, according to a media release.

A 56-year-old man witnessed a suspect later identified as 30-year-old Nathan Goeser enter a neighbors home and exit with property.

Officers arrived and began circulating the area. With the help of the witness, police located and arrested Goeser and booked into jail. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner. The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Goeser has a previous drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.