Wednesday Sports Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Osetkowksi scored 16 points and Texas used stifling defense to snap a 10-game losing streak to No. 11 Kansas with a 73-63 win. Jase Febres made three 3-pointers late in the second half as Texas fought off a late rally that saw the Jayhawks get within three points. Texas hadn’t beaten the Jayhawks since 2014.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are planning more than $10 million in upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs announced that the renovations will include a “modernization” of the Arrowvision scoreboard, along with waterproofing and new seats with cup holders in the stadium’s upper deck. The work could begin next week. The Kansas City Star reports the Chiefs are paying for the work but can ask in the future to be reimbursed by the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Mark DeLeone as inside linebackers coach. DeLeone spent the past six seasons on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City and worked with Bears coach Matt Nagy from 2013-17. DeLeone worked with Pro Bowl linebackers such as Derrick Johnson, Tamba Hali and Justin Houston in Kansas City. Houston set a franchise record with 22 sacks in 2014.

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA football rules committee is going to consider changes to the overtime format. The goal is to make it less likely for games to go beyond two extra possessions amid concerns about player injuries. Among the more radical ideas is going to a 2-point-conversion shootout. The committee will also consider eliminating point-after-touchdown kicks in overtime, forcing teams to go for 2 from the very first possession.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has slapped New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis with a $50,000 fine because of his agent’s comments that Davis won’t sign an extension and wants to be traded. The NBA says the fine is for an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans. Davis is under contract with New Orleans through the end of the 2019-20 season. Davis has averaged 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game this season.

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points and the Boston Celtics beat Brooklyn 112-104 to snap the injury-riddled Nets’ six-game winning streak. Aron Baynes had 16 points, Marcus Morris 15, and Al Horford and Terry Rozier each had 14 for Boston, which tied a franchise record with 16 blocked shots and won for the sixth time in seven games.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran reliever Shawn Kelley signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers that guarantees the right-hander $2.75 million and includes a club option for a second season. The Rangers made room on the roster for Kelley by designating outfielder John Andreoli for assignment. The 34-year-old reliever is going into his 11th major league season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bundle up, Gophers fans. The Barn will be open for business for Minnesota’s basketball game against Illinois. That’s despite extreme cold that has triggered scores of canceled events around the state. The university says the Gophers will play the Illini as scheduled on Wednesday. Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall as low as 30 degrees below zero with a wind chill of more than 40 below. With similar wintry weather gripping Chicago, DePaul kept its game against Villanova on track, too.

