Thursday Weather

Thursday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 25. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind around 9 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.