Thursday Sports Headlines

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lindell Wigginton scored a season-high 28 points off the bench and 20th-ranked Iowa State cruised past West Virginia 93-68, its fourth win in five games. Marial Shayok scored 18 points for the surging Cyclones (16-5, 5-3 Big 12), who shot 26 of 40 inside the 3-point line and 29 of 32 from the free throw line.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and hit a dramatic layup with a second remaining to lift Wichita State to an 85-83 victory over SMU. SMU’s Jimmy Whitt Jr. hit a step-back 10-footer to tie the game at 83 with 19 seconds to go.

UNDATED (AP) — Texas Tech plays at Kansas in a crucial Big 12 showdown. The Red Raiders got a much-needed 84-65 win over TCU, just two days after holding off Arkansas in Lubbock. The Jayhawks fell to 5-3 in the league after losing at Texas..

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley’s salary jumped to $6 million and he had his contract extended a year, through the 2023 season. Riley and Oklahoma’s Board of Regents agreed in principle to the extension and salary increase earlier in the month, and the board approved the numbers at their meeting. The 35-year-old Riley has led the Sooners to Big 12 championships and College Football Playoff appearances in both of his seasons as head coach.

National Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the way the league handled a missed call late in the fourth quarter of the NFC championship game at New Orleans. Goodell says the play was addressed immediately after the game and added that it’s never a good outcome for the league whenever officiating is part of any kind of postgame discussion. He also said during his State of the League address in Atlanta that the NFL will keep focusing on opportunities to create a deeper pool of minority coaching candidates.

ATLANTA (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman says he has received “one or two” death threats from frustrated New Orleans Saints fans on social media. Robey-Coleman was involved in the now-infamous play during which he was not penalized for his hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. No flag was thrown for pass interference for the helmet-to-helmet nature of the hit, for which Robey-Coleman was fined about $27,000 by the NFL.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington State and football coach Mike Leach have agreed on a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2023 season. The school said Wednesday that Leach will be paid $3.75 million in 2019, and $4 million per year the following four years. Leach guided Washington State to an 11-2 record last season, the most wins in program history. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Board of Regents has approved a one-year contract extension for football coach Lincoln Riley through 2023.

UNDATED (AP) — Two people familiar with the negotiations say reliever Greg Holland and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million contract. The deal allows Holland to earn an additional $3.5 million in bonuses. The 33-year-old right-hander earned $14 million while going 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA for St. Louis and Washington last season. He has a 2.83 ERA in eight major league seasons.

DENVER (AP) — Mark Reynolds is back with the Colorado Rockies organization after accepting a minor league contract. The first baseman hit .248 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 86 games last season, opening the campaign with the Rockets before joining the Washington Nationals. Daniel Murphy is expected to be Colorado’s starting first baseman, with Ryan McMahon as the backup.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (10) Marquette 76 Butler 58

Final (12) Virginia Tech 82 Miami 70

Final (14) Villanova 86 DePaul 74

Final (15) Louisville 82 Wake Forest 54

Final (19) LSU 72 Texas A&M 57

Final (20) Iowa St. 93 West Virginia 68

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Dallas 114 N-Y Knicks 90

Final Boston 126 Charlotte 94

Final Chicago 105 Miami 89

Final OT Minnesota 99 Memphis 97

Final Denver 105 New Orleans 99

Final Washington 107 Indiana 89

Final Sacramento 135 Atlanta 113

Final Portland 132 Utah 105