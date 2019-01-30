Great Bend Post

Thursday & Friday High School Basketball Schedule

Thursday
Haven @ Hoisington
Pratt @ Lyons

Friday

Western Athletic Conference
Liberal @ Great Bend
Dodge City @ Hays

Central Kansas League
Hesston @ Hillsboro
Halstead @ Nickerson
Larned @ Smoky Valley

Central Prairie League
Central Plains @ St. John
Ashland @ Otis-Bison
LaCrosse @ Ness City
Victoria @ Macksville
Spearville @ Kinsley

Other Area Games
Republic County @ Russell
Norton @ TMP
Stafford @ Burrton
Chase @ Southern Cloud
Pawnee Heights @ South Gray
Norwich @ Skyline
Beloit @ Ellsworth
Satanta @ Kiowa County
Hodgeman County @ Bucklin
Wilson @ Tipton
Marion @ Sterling