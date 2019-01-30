Sheriff: Suspects in nursing home thefts are in Kansas

SMITH COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of reported thefts at nursing homes.

According to a social media report from the Smith County Sheriff’s Department, the two suspects accused of stealing wallets from a nursing homes in Oklahoma City. They allegedly used credit cards and spent over $7,000.

They are now in Kansas and allegedly accused of incidents at nursing facilities in Wilson and Russell.

If anyone knows who these women are please contact Warr Acres, Oklahoma police department or local authorities.