Police: Wanted Kan. man found hiding between mattress, box springs

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man wanted on a U.S. Marshals Service drug warrant.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested Dustin Dale Craft, 33, Salina, after he was found hiding in a bed in a motel, according to Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva

Police had received a tip that Kraft was hiding in the Red Carpet Inn, 222 E. Diamond Drive in Salina.

As officers were searching the room where Kraft supposedly was located, they noticed something odd about the bed, Villanueva said. Upon closer inspection, they found Kraft naked and between the mattress and box springs.

He said Kraft had broken out some of the slats in the box springs in order to try to hide. Kraft gave a false name, but was already known to police, according to Villanueva.

Police also found marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in the room.

Kraft was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony obstruction, and damage to property.

Kraft has three previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.