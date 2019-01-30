Police release security image of Kan. armed robbery suspect

Just before 9:30p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a robbery at a convenience store 1414 SW 17th Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

The clerk told police a skinny white male in his mid-20s, wearing a black hoodie, black stocking cap and a blue bandana covering his face came in and demanded money. The suspect was armed with a handgun and was last seen running north between the businesses with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are attempting to identify the suspect in the the security camera images released Wednesday morning. Anyone with details on the crime are asked to contact police.