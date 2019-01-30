Police: Kan. man caught driving stolen front end loader

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects caught leaving a crime scene.

Just before 4a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of property being actively stolen from a construction site near N Kansas Ave. and NE Crane Street in Topeka, according to a media release.

While officers were responding they located the stolen construction vehicle, a large front end loader, fleeing from the crime scene. Officers observed 32-year-old Blake A. Pearson driving the vehicle north on the Kansas Bridge. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and safely take Pearson into custody.

While investigating this felony theft, officers located another suspect of this crime, 44-year-old Donnie L. Daniels. Daniels was found with a stolen firearm and other stolen property.

Pearson was arrested on charges of Felony Theft.

Daniels was arrested on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property and Felony Theft.

This is the sixth case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.