Panthers gear-up for winter homecoming

Great Bend High School’s 2019 Winter Homecoming is scheduled for Friday, February 1.

The community is invited to a Pep Assembly scheduled for Friday at 8:05 a.m. in the Great Bend High School Gymnasium. The spirit-week festivities will culminate with the varsity basketball games, the Great Bend Panthers will take on the Liberal Redskins on the basketball court. The varsity girls’ game is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by the varsity boys’ game at 7:30 p.m.

Homecoming royalty will be introduced, and homecoming king & queen crowned, between the games at approximately 7 p.m.