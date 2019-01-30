Mom of 2 KC-area girls found dead charged with murder

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City area woman whose two young daughters died during extreme heat is charged with murder in their deaths.

A Clay County grand jury on Tuesday charged 30-year-old Jenna Boedecker with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three other charges.

The indictment alleges Boedecker left her 2-year-old and infant daughters inside a vehicle

overnight at a rural home near Kearney. Emergency responders declared the girls dead on July 4.

Boedecker told police at the time she put the girls in a Jeep while she argued with her husband and then fell asleep, leaving them outside.

She is also charged with property damage and domestic assault stemming from confrontations with her husband July 3.

She is being held on $500,000 bond. The indictment does not name an attorney for Boedecker.

KANSAS CITY- (AP) – A woman whose two young children died after being found unresponsive on July Fourth is charged with assaulting her husband in the hours before the children were found.

Jenna Boedecker was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree property damage. The Kansas City Star reports that police records indicate the charges stem from an argument with her husband.

Police say Boedecker found her 2-year-old and newborn daughters unresponsive Wednesday outside a home in a rural area northeast of Kansas City. Police haven’t said how the girls died.

Police initially said foul play wasn’t suspected. But on Thursday, the Clay County Sheriff said a squad of criminal investigators had been called in to help with the case.

No charges have been filed in the girls’ deaths.

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) – Two young sisters have been found dead in a rural area northeast of Kansas City.

Clay County sheriff’s Capt. Will Akin said the girls were found outside their home just after noon Wednesday by their mother and were not breathing. Both girls were under 5 years old.

Akin said foul play is not suspected and neither water nor firearms appear to have been involved, but the deaths are under investigation.

The incident was reported near the intersection of a rural road and Missouri 92 east of Kearney. The mother ran to a neighbor’s house and the neighbor called 911.