KBI: Suspect identified after hidden camera found at basketball tourney bathroom

LINCOLN COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an alleged violation of privacy.

On January 16, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to assist in an investigation involving an allegation that covert video was recorded in a restroom area at a girls basketball tournament in Lincoln, Kansas, according to a statement from the KBI.

The tournament involved high school teams and was played at the grade school, 304 South 4th Street in Lincoln, according to Undersheriff Dustin Florence.

A juvenile suspect has been identified. No arrests have been made at this time. Timely contact was made with the individuals believed affected by this incident.

Lincoln County authorities have released no additional details.