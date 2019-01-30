Kansas man faces hearing in home break-in sexual assaults

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors will make their case Wednesday that there is a sufficient evidence for a suburban Kansas City man to be tried in the sexual assaults of three women during home break-ins.

18-year-old William Louis Elliott, of Overland Park, Kansas, is jailed on $75,000 bond on charges of rape, sodomy, sexual battery and burglary in the sexual assaults. Prosecutors say they happened within a few days of each other in September and October. Police in Shawnee and Overland Park investigated.

Details of the crimes are expected to be part of the testimony at the preliminary hearing.