Indictment: Kan. man threatened pro-life workers with rape, death

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of making calls to the office of Operation Rescue in which he threatened to injure employees and their families, according to the United States Attorney.

Christopher M. Thompson, 22, Wichita, is charged with four counts of making threats to injure a person. The crimes are alleged to have occurred Aug. 14, 2018, in Wichita, Kan.

The indictment alleges Thompson made calls threatening to kill Operation Rescue employees and rape their daughters.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The FBI and the Wichita Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan McCarty is prosecuting.