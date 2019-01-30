GBRC – Winter Spring Programs

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is now accepting enrollment for winter and spring programs. A variety of enrichment and recreation programs are available for children, ages 5 to 12 years, at school sites and at the Recreation Center and Activity Center from 3:30 to 5:00 pm.

These programs include Arts & Crafts, Cartooning and Crafting, Ceramics, Cooking, and a variety of holiday and special one-time classes. We also have preschool programs for children, ages 2 to 5 years, that will be held at the Recreation Center, 1214 Stone Street, and the Activity Center, 2715 18th Street, throughout the day. Such programs include Family Cooking classes, Preschool Art classes, Winter Gym Games, Exploring the World of Music, special one-time holiday theme-based classes. Enjoy family one-time classes with meeting times during the evenings and Saturday mornings. Don’t forget about our adult programs scheduled in the evening for your convenience. Enroll in Painting, Line Dancing, Fly-Tying, Ceramics, one-time evening painting and crafting classes. Also join us and get in shape with one of our fitness classes that meet at a variety of times throughout the day and evenings: Yoga, Zumba, Cardio Blast, Tai Chi for all levels, Noon Body Shaping and our Coffee, Cardio & Core class. Get registered today because a lot of the programs will begin the week of February 4th.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC web site at www.greatbendrec.com. Online enrollment is now available on the website.

Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.