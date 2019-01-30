Farm Land Lease Workshop coming to Hays February 12th

Tenants and landlords of farmland need to make plans to attend a workshop on farm land leasing presented by Mykel Taylor, K-State Extension Ag Economist on Tuesday, February 12th at the Ag Research Center in Hays.

The meeting begins with registration at 1:00 pm and the program will start at 1:30 and conclude at 3.

Topics of discussion will be differences & similarities of various leasing arrangements, active management of landowner-tenant relationships through effective communication, recognition of incentives and the principles of calculating an equitable lease.

There is no cost to attend but you are asked to RSVP by Monday, February 11th.

Call the Cottonwood Extension Office at 620-793-1910.