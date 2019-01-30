Cop Shop (1/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/29)

Theft

At 6:12 a.m. a theft was reported at 573 1st Avenue in Beaver.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:26 a.m. an accident was reported at 777 S. Main Street in Hoisington.

Criminal Damage

At 8:22 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 332 Point Dr.

Theft

At 12:36 p.m. a theft was reported at 584 2nd Avenue in Beaver.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/29)

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:32 p.m. Richard Buess was southbound on Main Street and struck Danielle Feist’s vehicle who was also southbound.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:42 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2123 11th Street Apt 1.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 8:12 p.m. a K-9 was used at 10th Street & Frey Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 10:10 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2416 1/2 10th Street.