Cop Shop (1/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/29)
Theft
At 6:12 a.m. a theft was reported at 573 1st Avenue in Beaver.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:26 a.m. an accident was reported at 777 S. Main Street in Hoisington.
Criminal Damage
At 8:22 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 332 Point Dr.
Theft
At 12:36 p.m. a theft was reported at 584 2nd Avenue in Beaver.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/29)
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:32 p.m. Richard Buess was southbound on Main Street and struck Danielle Feist’s vehicle who was also southbound.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 6:42 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2123 11th Street Apt 1.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 8:12 p.m. a K-9 was used at 10th Street & Frey Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 10:10 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2416 1/2 10th Street.