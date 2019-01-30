Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/29)

BOOKED: Kimberly Trimmer of Ellinwood on EMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $780.11 cash only.

BOOKED: Jason Mitchell King of Scott City, holding for court.

BOOKED: Muriel Hunter on Ellsworth County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check with a bond of $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Joel Munoz of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear with no bond. Warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Kasey Wagner of Great Bend after serving 60 days in jail on BTDC case for probation violation, BTDC warrant for probation violation, time served.

RELEASED: Muriel Hunter-Pohlman on Ellsworth County District Court warrant with a $500 cash bond.