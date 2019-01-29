Wind topples power lines in Kansas, overturns at least 1 vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say wind gusts have toppled power lines and overturned at least one vehicle in northeast Kansas.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill watch from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for an area that included Topeka, where it predicted wind chill index readings would be between minus 10 degrees and minus 25 degrees.

Highest wind gusts observed so far today in northeast Kansas–up to 63 mph in Topeka/Lawrence: https://t.co/PYGOpALyCB #kswx — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) January 28, 2019

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer “flipped” Monday on the Kansas Turnpike about 1 mile east of Lawrence as gusts of up to 56 mph were reported. Also Monday, downed lines left more than 2,600 Westar Energy customers without power, although only a handful remained in the dark by Tuesday.