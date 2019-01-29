Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed versatile second baseman Whit Merrifield to a $16.25 million, four-year contract on Monday. The deal for the 30-year-old Merrifield covers his arbitration-eligible years. It includes $2 million in performance bonuses and a fifth-year team option worth $10.5 million.

IOLA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAnthony Thomas has been arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office in southeast Kansas’ Allen County said in a Facebook post that Thomas was booked Saturday. The 26-year-old from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, has since been released on bond. The Kansas City Star reports that a Chiefs spokesperson says the team is aware of the incident but has no comment.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Like a lot of freshmen thrust into starting jobs, Iowa State’s Talen Horton-Tucker has struggled to be consistent. He appears to be finding his rhythm again. Horton-Tucker broke out of an extended slump by putting up 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in an 87-73 win at Mississippi. The Cyclones are now ranked No. 20 in the Top 25 and host West Virginia on Wednesday night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has a new baby to keep him busy in the offseason. His wife, Isabelle, delivered a boy weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces (about 4 kilograms, 140 grams) on Sunday. The couple named him James Augustine Butker and shared pictures on Twitter. Butker wrote, “Pray for Us!”

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 12 of his 18 points after halftime and No. 16 Texas Tech snapped a three-game Big 12 Conference losing streak with an 84-65 win over TCU. Culver had two punctuating dunks in the closing minutes. Matt Mooney also had 18 points for Texas Tech, while Tariq Owens had 17 points. TCU is 0-4 on the road in conference games.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Makai Mason scored 12 points, and Baylor rolled past Oklahoma 77-47 for its fifth straight win. Mario Kegler scored 11 points and Jared Butler added 10 for the Bears who claimed their third league road win of the month and moved into a tie for first place in the Big 12 with Kansas and Kansas State. Baylor’s suffocating zone held the Sooners to season lows in scoring and field goal percentage.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The agent for New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis says the five-time All-Star has told the team that he wants to be traded to a championship-contending team and will not sign an extension. The Pelicans have issued a statement yesterday saying they will make a deal on their terms and their deadline, adding that they will only accept a trade that makes the most sense for the team. Davis is having the best season of his career, averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has undergone surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb. Head coach Kenny Atkinson declined to provide a timeline for Dinwiddie’s return. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 17.2 points, mostly coming off the bench. And Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has undergone season-ending surgery for a ruptured tendon in his right knee suffered last week against Toronto.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennessee is spending a second straight week atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll after claiming 48 of 64 first-place votes. The top six remained unchanged, with second-ranked Duke followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Michigan State. The Spartans kept the sixth spot despite Sunday’s loss at Purdue. Kentucky, Nevada, North Carolina and Marquette round out the top 10.

Monday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Duke 83 Notre Dame 61

Final (16) Texas Tech 84 TCU 65

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Golden State 132 Indiana 100

Final Charlotte 101 N-Y Knicks 92

Final Boston 112 Brooklyn 104

Final Denver 95 Memphis 92

Final Atlanta 123 L.A. Clippers 118