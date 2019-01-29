Sign up for the 10th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot has begun

Once again this Spring, the landscape at Camp Aldrich will be transformed into a shooters paradise as the Barton Community College Foundation hosts their 10th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, April 14th at Camp Aldrich and the Foundation is currently seeking both shooters and sponsors for this years event. According to Foundation Director Coleen Cape, the Clay Shoot has become one of their signature events that helps raise funds for faculty mini-grants.

Coleen Cape Audio

There will be two trap machines per station, and the event offers two-person flurries, which will give participants an opportunity to practice or compete among themselves. The shoot runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with a shot-gun start, but shooters must start the course by 3 p.m. Prepaid registration is preferred but not required. Men, women, and youth of all ages are welcome to compete. For questions including sponsorship opportunities, contact the Foundation office at (620) 792-9306.

Event Details

• $75 registration fee (individual shooter) or $225 registration fee (for three-person team)

• Registration includes 100 sporting clays. Shells not included, please bring your own ammunition.

• Lunch will be provided for pre-paid registrations received by April 3

• A limited number of lunches will be available for purchase the day of the shoot

• Ear and eye protection must be worn while on the course

• This is not an NSCA sponsored event. It is a modified lewis class event and all registrations will be entered in the lewis class competition.

• See event flier for complete details (attach link to event flier)

• Flurries