Sheriff: Kan. woman accused of using employer’s funds to pay personal bills

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged theft.

An audit at Lorenson Industries, 461 E. Avenue A in Salina where 69-year-old Marsha Bolen was employed, revealed that since at least the fall of 2017, she had been using company funds to pay personal bills, according to Saline County Sheriff’s Captain Jim Hughes.

On Monday, deputies arrested her on suspicion of theft of services/property and unlawful use of a computer.

Hughes said that so far, $2,500 in misused funds had been discovered.

Bolen had several different job responsibilities at Lorenson Industries, including front receptionist and bookkeeping, according to Hughes.