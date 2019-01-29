Update: Wanted suspect in fatal Kan. deputy-involved shooting pointed air soft gun

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is among the agencies investigating Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting in Wichita.

On Monday afternoon, deputies received a tip from a citizen that a 55-year-old man with a felony drug warrant from 2015 was going to be at a storage unit facility in the 3300 Block of south Hydraulic in Wichita, according to Colonel Greg Pollock with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department

Just before 1p.m. two Sedgwick County Deputies arrived at the storage unit and observed the suspect standing near a maroon Ford Fusion parked at the front of a storage unit. The suspect ran from the deputies to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The deputy gave several commands asking the suspect to stop. The suspect did not comply and retrieved what the deputy believed to be a pistol and pointed it at the deputy, according to Pollock.

Fearing for his life and the life of the other deputy at the scene, the deputy fired several rounds at the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene at 1p.m., according to Pollock. His body was transported to the Forensic Center for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

During the investigation and after the crime scene was processed, an air-soft pistol that closely represents a firearm was recovered near the suspect.

The deputies involved were not injured, according to Pollock. The deputy who fired the shots is a 40-year-old, 18-year-veteran of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department. The other deputy is a 50-year-old, 20-year veteran of the agency. They were not wearing body cameras.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the district attorney.

————

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man during a confrontation in Wichita.

Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said a 55-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon at a storage facility in south Wichita.

No officers or deputies were hurt.

Further details were not immediately released.