PAWNEE ROCK – Ray Navarro, 84, passed away January 29, 2019 at his home in Pawnee Rock. He was born April 14, 1934 in Waco, Texas to Rozario and Yanacia (Castro) Navarro. He married Betty Kelly, September 7, 1963 at Oak Grove, Louisiana. She passed away September 8, 1993.

A lifetime Pawnee Rock resident, he was a driller and roughneck in the oilfield, having worked for Mallard Drilling until he retired in 1997. He loved to fish, garden, cook and tinkered with everything. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a self-taught man who loved to teach everyone what he could. He did so with great patience and passion.

Survivors include, four sons, Kelly Cozby and wife Suzi of Wasilla, Alaska, Roy Cooper and wife Madalyn of Bangor, Maine, Carroll Cooper of Arkansas and Johnny Gulley of Oak Grove, Louisiana; three daughters, Rayetta Crist and husband Ed of Great Bend, Karen Hoffman of Wasilla, Alaska and Kathy Wilson and husband Carlton of Deer Park, Texas; 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty Navarro; a grandson, Trevis Smith; six brothers and six sisters.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019, with Pastor Curt Reinhardt presiding at the Pawnee Rock Cemetery, Pawnee Rock. Memorials are suggested to Kindred Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530