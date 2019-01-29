Police investigate bank robbery in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery.

Just before 4p.m. Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a robbery in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd at United Bank and Trust in Manhattan, according to a media release from RCPD.

Suspects were described as two black males, approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 inches tall and slender build. Both suspects entered the bank.

Suspect one, who was dressed in all black, remained near the entrance of the bank. Suspect two approached a teller and presented a demand note. He was described as wearing a black coat, with a black hoodie underneath and black pants.

No weapon was shown or threatened. No one was injured. The suspects fled the bank on foot eastbound with an undisclosed amount of currency.

We will report additional details as they become available.