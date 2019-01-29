Police identify Kan. woman who died in head-on crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have identified the woman who died in an accident just before 2p.m. Monday in Wichita.

A Ford Escort driven by a 28-year-old woman was northbound on Webb Road and attempted to make a left turn into a private parking lot, according officer Paul Cruz. The vehicle collided head-on with a southbound Chevy Cavalier driven by a 34-year-old man.

A passenger in the Cavalier Treva Phillips, 82, Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Webb Road at 35thStreet was closed in both directions while police investigated the crash, according to Cruz.

Police have not released names of the drivers.