New ownership and name change at Becker Tire

Becker Tire Retail in Great Bend has switched ownership, and now the store located at 904 Washington Street is known as Best-One Tire & Service. Best-One now has eight locations in Kansas, including the Great Bend store.

Manager Jesse Defenbaugh says the same staff is intact, some with different roles, and being part of larger company has made a positive impact.

Jesse Defenbaugh Audio

Best-One officially took over ownership of Becker Tire June 1, 2018. Defenbaugh says the transition, getting new signage, and rebranding the store took some time to make sure they were ready to properly take care of the customers.

Defenbaugh says the switch to the big-chain company means lower prices for customers.

Jesse Defenbaugh Audio

Best-One started in 1971 and now has 23 locations through Kansas, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri. The Kansas locations include: Great Bend, McPherson, Salina, Liberal, Wichita, El Dorado, Ark City, and Augusta.

A ribbon cutting from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce will happen Wednesday, January 30 at 8 a.m.