Mobile digital skills classroom visits Great Bend

Learn IT Digital Skills Classroom parked outside of Great Bend Public Library on Jan. 25, 2019.

In today’s fast-paced digital age, a lack of computer-based skills and knowledge can be a barrier to everything from everyday tasks to finding employment or career advancement.

Goodwill Industries of Kansas has put together a digital skills training program that is on wheels.

Justin Rupert with Goodwill of Kansas says the RV or bus travels the state and provides Kansans access to a wide range of hands-on workshops, building a more marketable workforce.

The Learn IT Digital Skills Classroom made a visit to Great Bend last Friday where it stopped off at Great Bend Public Library.

The mobile classroom features 10 computer stations, a full library of Google-based resources, virtual classroom technology, and individual coaching. Rupert says Google recognized a need for digital skills training.

Goodwill of Kansas was the recipient of one of the top 10 grants provided from Google. A national effort, the program is made possible by a $10 million grant.