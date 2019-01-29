Dateline – Claflin

Lawrence Nicholas Liebl, 97, died January 28, 2019, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born October 14, 1921, at St. Rose Hospital, Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Joseph and Frances (Schulte) Liebl.

Lawrence went to school and graduated from Claflin High School in 1940. Lawrence went off to college at Kansas State University in the fall of 1940 for one year, majoring in Business and Public Administration before being drafted in the United States Army. He served from September 1942 till his honorable discharge in March 1946, where served as a medical technician and clerk.

On April 26, 1949, he married Mary Ann Kimpler at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church near Ellinwood. She died August 2, 1998.

Shortly after getting married they moved to Stratton, Colorado. They lived there for two years before coming back to the family farm near Claflin.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #2630 of Odin, and the V.F.W., starting in Claflin and then continuing in Ellinwood.

Survivors include; children, Ken Liebl of Claflin, Carol (Rich) Steiner of Great Bend, Larry (Marcie) Liebl, Kevin (Nancy) Liebl, Todd (Carla)Liebl, all of Claflin; grandchildren, Tammy (Matt) Troyer, Chad (Sarah) Liebl, Ryan (Katherine) Liebl, Clint (Sari) Steiner, Kristin Liebl, Cindy (Justin) Keller, Jeremy (Angie) Liebl, Eric Liebl, Frank (Tara) Steiner, Jared (Kacie) Liebl, Scott Liebl, Travis Liebl, Corey Liebl, Adam (Gina) Liebl, Courtney Liebl, Evan Liebl, Jamie Liebl, and Brett Liebl; and great grandchildren, Haley and Kiley Troyer, Savannah and Spencer Steiner, Gavin and Garett Keller, Lexi and Drew Steiner, Lauren and Claire Liebl, Matthew, Olivia, Levi, and William Liebl, Konner, Alex, and Emma Hickel, Kendall Liebl, Brady, Brynlie, Bryson, Blakeley, and Baylor Liebl.

He was preceded in death by his wife, infant son, Michael Paul Liebl; brothers, Frank, Leo, Ambrose, Joseph, and Gail Liebl; and sisters, Viola Feist and Theresa Miller.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Vigil and Rosary will be 5 p.m., Friday, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, February 2, 2019, all at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Terrance Klein. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Claflin Ambulance Fund, or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

In care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.