KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

Boys Rankings
6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Topeka-Washburn Rural
3. Lawrence
4. Wichita-Southeast
5. Topeka
6. Olathe North
7. Haysville-Campus
8. Lawrence Free State
9. Shawnee Mission East
10. Shawnee Mission South
5A Boys
1. Maize
2. Andover Central
3. Arkansas City
4. Wichita Heights
5. Pittsburg
6. Basehor Linwood
7. Salina Central
8. St. Thomas Aquinas
9. Maize South
10. Bonner Springs
4A Boys
1. Kansas City Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Andale
4. Wichita Trinity
5. Parsons
6. Ottawa
7. Independence
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Eudora
10. Abilene
3A Boys
1. Maur Hill
2. Santa Fe Trail
3. Girard
4. Beloit
5. Baxter Springs
6. Phillipsburg
7. Cheney
8. Kingman
9. Sabetha
10. Perry-Lecompton
2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Hoxie
3. Lawrence Bishop-Seabury
4. Ness City
5. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Hutch Trinity Catholic
7. Salina Sacred Heart
8. Leoti-Wichita County
9. Pratt-Skyline
10. Johnson-Stanton County
1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Burlingame
4. Almena-Northern Valley
5. Montezuma-South Gray
6. Elbing-Berean Academy
7. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
8. St. John-Hudson
9. Osborne
10. Caldwell
Girls Rankings
6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Liberal
3. Washburn Rural
4. Blue Valley North
5. Olathe South
6. Topeka High
7. Mill Valley
8. Olathe East
9. Olathe North
10. Shawnee Mission Northwest
5A Girls
1. Goddard
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Maize South
5. Wichita Heights
6. McPherson
7. Blue Valley Southwest
8. DeSoto
9. KC Schlagle
10. Hays
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Nickerson
4. Baldwin
5. Abilene
6. Altamont-Labette County
7. Towanda-Circle
8. Ulysses
9. Rose Hill
10. Eudora
3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Haven
3. Norton
4. Cheney
5. Halstead
6. Hesston
7. Jefferson West
8. Clay Center
9. Wellsville
10. Pleasant Ridge
2A Girls
1. Jackson Heights
2. Garden Plain
3. Wakeeny-Trego Community
4. Alma-Wabaunsee
5. Inman
6. Jefferson County North
7. Sedgwick
8. Valley Heights
9. Pittsburg – St. Mary’s Colgan
10. Leon-Bluestem
1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Frankfort
4. Rural Vista
5. Centralia
6. Spearville
7. South Central
8. Hanover
9. Otis Bison
10. Golden Plains