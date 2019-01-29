Kansas man accused of blackmail, breach of privacy

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man made a court appearance Monday on two serious charges.

Police arrested 40-year-old Richard Andrew Petty for breach of privacy — disseminating sexual media of a person 18 or older — and blackmail for videotapes and photos of a person.

The state alleges the blackmail charge occurred Sept. 1 and Sept. 14, 2018. Petty tried to persuade a person against her will by threatening to disseminate pictures or videotape.

The breach of privacy charge occurred Sept. 13 when he released photos or videos of the victim in a sexual act.

Petty was arrested on warrant after an investigation by the Hutchinson Police Department.

The victim was in court Monday and said she wanted the charges dropped. Petty said it was a misunderstanding.

Petty has a stalking charge pending from an incident on Jan. 9.

Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan agreed to lower the $50,000 bond to $25,000.

Petty served some time for an aggravated battery case from 1997.