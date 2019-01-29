Great Bend Post

Inmate pleads guilty to violent attack at penitentiary in Kansas

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A prison inmate has admitted to fracturing another inmate’s skull with a metal pipe, leaving the man in a “semi-vegetative state” for several months.

49-year-old Jimmy Eastep Jr., pleaded guilty Monday to assault with a dangerous weapon.

Seaman from his time in the Kansas Department of Corrections for convictions including theft, battery, aggravated escape from custody and drugs.

According to his plea agreement, Eastep assaulted 52-year-old Michael Seaman at the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth in January 2016 after Seaman called him a name.

Investigators found a 20-inch metal pipe with blood next to Seaman.

Investigators say Seaman was not able to communicate with them for almost a year.

Eastep was linked to the assault by DNA testing.

The plea agreement calls for Eastep to be sentenced to another 3.5 years in prison.