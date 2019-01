HARVEY COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Tuesday morning fire at a home in Newton.

Newton Fire/EMS crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of W. 1st Street, according to a social media report.

The occupant was home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the large volume of fire, containing it to the back half of the house.

Damage to the house was extensive. Authorities have not released a dollar amount of damage.